Twain Financial Recognized as Top Workplace by St. Louis Post- Dispatch

ST. LOUIS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twain Financial has been recognized as one of the top places to work by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Twain finished second out of 102 companies in the small company category. In addition, Twain finished first among all companies – regardless of size – in the communication category, which recognizes companies where employees feel well-informed about important decisions.

"The same qualities that make Twain a good partner in working with clients help make us a place where people enjoy working and want to build their careers," said Twain President Marc Hirshman.

The Post-Dispatch's awards are based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino.

The recognition from the Post-Dispatch adds to the honors Twain separately received from the St. Louis Business Journal, which, earlier this year, identified Twain as among the best places to work in St. Louis for the third consecutive year.

Twain Financial Partners is a full-service specialty finance firm with $4 billion in assets under management providing a full range of capital needs to real estate and renewable energy developments throughout the United States. Founded in 2013, the firm is based in St Louis, Missouri, and maintains offices across the country. https://twainfinancial.com/

