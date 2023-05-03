|
03.05.2023 12:05:57
Twelve Capital’s Impact Scores – The Relevance of the Financial Industry Towards Net Zero
ZÜRICH, Switzerland, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The key premise of Twelve Capital’s Climate Transition strategy is that there is no path to net zero without addressing the funding gap. Currently, less than half of climate finance flows are funded by the private sector. Hence, the conundrum is assessing how effectively and efficiently capital is in reality being committed to addressing the current budget deficit. This is what Twelve’s impact scores measure.
This year, Twelve Capital rated 224 companies (the majority of the MSCI Financials). The survey suggests that beyond doing the right thing, best-in-class companies are citing improved branding, positive externalities, an improvement in their cost of capital (equity risk premium), better distribution/operating costs and enhanced capital efficiency.
Financial benefits are starting to materialise and impact scores deemed best-in-class rated companies are outperforming companies Twelve have deemed as worst-in-class.
Daniel King-Robinson, Head of Sustainable & Climate Investing at Twelve Capital comments: "The results of our 2nd Thought Leadership are compelling, especially given we have now broadened our scope of engagement and impact rankings towards the entire MSCI Financials.”
Urs Ramseier, Executive Chairman of Twelve Capital, adds: "What this Thought Leadership clearly shows is capital reallocation towards net zero has significantly progressed, the pace of change needs to pick up and very importantly causality is starting to stack up into performance.”
Contact:
marketing@twelvecapital.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid und Rückkehr der US-Bankenkrise: US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Chinas Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Für die Wall Street ging es im Donnerstagshandel abwärts. An den chinesischen Märkten ging es am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts.