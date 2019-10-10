Twelve Years Running: Subaru Share The Love® Event Puts New Owners In The Driver's Seat

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced the return of its annual Subaru Share the Love Event in 2019. The twelfth iteration of the event will mark the fourth consecutive year there will be no cap placed on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love Event charitable partners. The event puts new owners in the driver's seat when it comes to selecting which charity or charities are to receive a donation from Subaru on their behalf. Having donated more than $145.7 million to national and hometown charities over the last eleven years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers hope to exceed a total of $170 million in donations since the Subaru Share the Love Event launched in 2008.

From November 14, 2019 through January 2, 2020, Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at more than 632 participating Subaru retailers nationwide to the customer's choice of the following national charities: The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation. Subaru retailers also will have the opportunity to add a local hometown charity for their customers to support.

"We at Subaru are humbled to support our national charity partners for the twelfth year in a row," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America Inc. "The commitment to spread love by our retailers, customers, and national and hometown charity partners is why the Subaru Share the Love Event has touched the lives of so many. We look forward to making the 2019 Subaru Share the Love Event an even greater success by donating a grand total of $170 million since 2008."

In addition to the four national charity partners, Subaru retailers across the country have selected over 695 local charitable organizations to support during this year's Share the Love Event.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®)

A leading voice for animals for over 150 years, the ASPCA® provides lifesaving protection and care to animals in need. Whether it's rescuing animals from abuse and neglect, introducing and enforcing more humane legislation, or supporting animal shelters across the country, the ASPCA helps animals live better lives. Through the ASPCA, the Subaru Share the Love Event has had a significant impact on the rescue, transport, adoption, and well-being of more than 57,000 animals across the country.

Make-A-Wish®

Research shows when children diagnosed with a critical illness are granted their one true wish, it can help improve their quality of life. Their families and entire communities come together. The impact from just one wish, has the power to transform the lives of everyone involved. In partnership with Make-A-Wish, the Subaru Share the Love Event has granted the wishes of more than 2,200 children with critical illnesses.

Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America provides leadership to local, community-based programs dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation among our nation's homebound seniors. Through Meals on Wheels America, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.2 million meals to America's seniors.

National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service, enriches America's national parks and programs, safeguarding our heritage, and inspiring generations of national park champions. Through the National Park Foundation, the Subaru Share the Love Event has provided funding for critical programs and projects in more than 100 national parks and helped increase public awareness and engagement across our National Park System with the #FindYourPark/#EncuentraTuParque movement.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $165 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

