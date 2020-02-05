Twenty Four Seven Hotels Updates Accounting to Aptech's PVNG for 23 Properties

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aptech Computer Systems, the industry standard for hospitality financial systems, announced Twenty Four Seven Hotels updated its Enterprise Accounting for 23 properties to the PVNG Cloud Back Office system. Twenty Four Seven Hotels is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with a portfolio that includes Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt brands. Aptech is an IBM Premier Solution Provider as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner offering web-enabled business intelligence, budgeting, and hotel accounting software systems that are 100% hospitality specific. Click here for more on Aptech's products and services.

Twenty Four Seven Hotels upgraded all 23 properties from Profitvue® to Aptech's PVNG hotel accounting software in late 2019. Twenty Four Seven Hotels' Vice President of Finance and Accounting Samuel Grant said, "All our properties are on PVNG now and the upgrade went smoothly. My staff loves the system. PVNG is easy to use and its cloud platform enables me to manage and review financial processes from anywhere on a mobile device. This makes it a very efficient system and gives us greater latitude in our financial operation."

PVNG is an advanced enterprise financial system with an easy to navigate architecture. PVNG's robust functionality emerged from Aptech's legacy application, Profitvue, used by thousands of hotel operators. PVNG supports one property or a large multi-brand, multi-property portfolio. PVNG uses the most current technology platform incorporating AP, AR, GL, Statistics, Financials, and a Bank Reconciliation, all with easy to use, familiar browser navigation.

"Each of our properties is a separate entity and PVNG lets us provide separate financials for each," said Grant. "Aptech's support is excellent and we expect to have our custom ownership reports for each property finalized soon. I have used Aptech's systems for many years and value their professional service."

Aptech Director of Customer Service & Support, Sam Costa, said, "Twenty Four Seven Hotels is a respected life-style brand that has expanded quickly in the past 15 years. Aptech began providing their back office financial systems in 2005 when they had 3 properties. We are proud to have supported Twenty Four Seven's highly specialized services in hotel management, investment and development."

About Twenty Four Seven Hotels

An entrepreneurial and spirited hospitality company, Twenty Four Seven Hotels delivers highly specialized services in hotel management, investment and development. After a decade of focusing on upscale select-service hotels, Twenty Four Seven Hotels firmly established itself in the growing lifestyle hotel market segment with the 2016 opening of the first Moxy hotel in the United States. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, our growing portfolio surpassed 25 hotels in 2017, comprised of 3,500 rooms. Concentrated in the Western U.S. markets we have several new developments under way in our ongoing franchise partnership with global hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Cambria. For more information on Twenty Four Seven Hotels, visit http://www.247hotels.com.

About Aptech Computer Systems, Inc.

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All of its clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement.

The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry, and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties - including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

