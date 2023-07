Twenty renters fighting over each flat in Britain? I worry I’ll never find a place to call home | Anonymous

Soaring rents, intrusive questions, baffling rules: landlords and agents behave as they please because tenants are 10 a pennyEarlier this year I found myself served notice on my flat after complaining to my landlord that he shouldn’t swear at us, his tenants. That is the standard I have grown to expect in the private rented sector, where ego runs roughshod over legal rights. With no way of challenging the notice, I needed to arrange some viewings – and fast.I found a friend who was willing to share. With the average one-bed flat in the area where I live costing more than £1,000 a month in rent alone, that’s a good friend to have. Every letting agent I phoned asked a whole ream of invasive screening questions: what was the nature of our relationship? Did we have pets? Did we smoke? Did we work from home? How many cars did I have? What was my annual income? Did I have a permanent contract? How much did I have in savings? I had to provide all this before I could learn the address. It’s clear from the get-go that agents call the shots, and applicants suffer whatever indignities they must.The writer is in his 30s and lives in the south of England Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel