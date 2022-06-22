|
22.06.2022 19:11:41
Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $14 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.
The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.488 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.
Last month, the Treasury sold $17 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.290 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.
On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen halten an: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die US-Märkte notierten höher. Die asiatischen Börsen erzielten am Donnerstag Gewinne.