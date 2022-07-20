|
20.07.2022 19:11:53
Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the results of this month's auction of $14 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.
The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.420 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.
The Treasury also sold $14 billion worth of twenty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 3.488 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.
On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auction of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen legen zu -- ATX letztlich freundlich -- DAX zum Handelsschluss leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex verlor. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.