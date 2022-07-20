Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 19:11:53

Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the results of this month's auction of $14 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.420 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

The Treasury also sold $14 billion worth of twenty-year bonds last month, drawing a high yield of 3.488 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.

On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auction of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

