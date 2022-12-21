|
21.12.2022 19:12:32
Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the results of this month's auction of $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, revealing the sale attracted above average demand.
The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.935 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.68.
Last month, the Treasury sold $15 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.072 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.
On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
