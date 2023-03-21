|
21.03.2023 18:11:09
Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Tuesday, revealing the sale attracted modestly below average demand.
The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.909 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.
Last month, the Treasury sold $15 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.977 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.
On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
