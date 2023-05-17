|
17.05.2023 19:23:35
Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced the results of this month's auction of $15 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the sale attracting modestly below average demand.
The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.954 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.
Last month, the Treasury sold $12 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 3.920 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.66.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.60.
On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerOptimismus für Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit: Dow etwas höher -- ATX fester -- DAX erreicht Rekordhoch -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street legt im Freitagshandel leicht zu. Am Freitag zeigen sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.