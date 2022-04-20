|
Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Well Above Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted strong demand.
The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.095 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.80.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.651 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.72.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.
On Thursday, the Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
