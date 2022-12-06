TWFG Insurance Acquires American Insurance Strategies, "AIS," Expanding Its National Retail Footprint In The States Of Ohio and Wisconsin

TWFG leverages acquisition opportunities to expand its national footprint, following 22 years of year-over-year organic double-digit growth.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodlands Financial Group subsidiary TWFG Insurance Services LLC, announced its acquisition of American Insurance Strategies, located in the Dayton, Ohio and Milwaukee, Wisconsin areas. TWFG Insurance is currently ranked #1 in privately owned agencies for personal lines coverage in Texas and Louisiana, #8 nationally for personal lines coverage, and #28 nationally for all lines which includes commercial and small business, as per the 2022 Insurance Journal.

AIS has $18 million in written premium and was established in February 2009 by Craig Kuhr, Dan Manley, and Doug Fellows with a combined 75+ years of experience in the insurance industry. "The expertise and leadership they bring to TWFG Insurance will ensure we have a strong foundation in the region as we continue to grow," TWFG Founder and President Gordy Bunch said in a statement. Katherine Nolan, Chief Operating Officer of TWFG Insurance, added: "We look forward to serving the communities and families of Ohio and Wisconsin, with the same principle of 'Our Policy is Caring' as we have for two decades now. We treat our customers like family, not policies, and we know this was a deciding factor in AIS choosing to join the TWFG Family."

"We are incredibly proud of what we achieved at AIS since its inception, and the quality of service we have provided to our customers. Now that we are part of the TWFG Family, it will further enhance our ability to deliver what our customers need, and we couldn't be happier with our decision," AIS President Craig Kuhr said in a statement.

Helfer & Associates advised American Insurance Strategies LLC on the transaction, while Schwell Wimpfheimer & Associates provided legal counsel.

