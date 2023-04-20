TWFG Insurance Reinforces Strong Presence in Ohio with Key Acquisitions

TWFG Insurance is setting the foundation for the future with key acquisitions throughout the US, building on their 22 years of double-digit organic growth.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TWFG Insurance has been adding strategic agency acquisitions to its nearly 500 US retail agency footprint and is on track to follow an unprecedented 22 years of double-digit organic growth through FY 2023.

TWFG Insurance expands its footprint in Ohio with the acquisition of the Wade Group

The Wade Insurance Agency joined the TWFG Family on April 1, 2023, and will be combined with another recent TWFG acquisition in the area (AIS), creating a formidable regional presence with a combined staff of 25 passionate insurance professionals. Ed Wade states "I have been looking for another strong agency to partner with for several years and I am extremely happy to have met the TWFG team and made the decision to partner with them. Broadening our strength of carriers and our service is what I have been hoping for and this partnership accomplishes my goal. Very exciting times here at Wade Insurance."

"Our people, our customers, and our carrier partner relationships are at the core of who we are. Each day we set out to honor our commitments, with our guiding principle of 'Our Policy is Caring,' leading the way" states Chief Marketing Officer, Alex Bunch. "Treating our customers like people, not policies, is a part of TWFG Insurance's DNA."

The Woodlands Financial Group, or TWFG, is a nationally recognized insurance company based in The Woodlands, TX. Since its founding in 2001, TWFG has rapidly grown into the number one privately-owned insurance agency in Texas and Louisiana, and number eight in the nation for personal lines, operating storefronts in 28 states. With 485 TWFG branches and over 1800 independent agents, TWFG Insurance continues to provide its personal lines and commercial clients across the country with trusted access to insurance with a high standard of customer care. Rankings provided by The Insurance Journal.

To learn more about TWFG Insurance, visit www.twfg.com.

