TWFG Insurance Strengthens Its Presence in The East with Acquisition Of The Jeff Kincaid Agency in North Carolina

TWFG Insurance is expanding its footprint with key acquisitions throughout the US, building on their 22 years of double-digit organic growth.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeff Kincaid Insurance Agency, Inc. joined the TWFG Insurance Family in October 2023, and is an important acquisition as TWFG continues to expand its footprint throughout the U.S. Jeff Kincaid has over 30 years' experience in the insurance industry and is a former Nationwide agent bringing an 18.2-million-dollar book into the fold. This acquisition brings with it 5 new TWFG offices in Hickory, Shelby, Morganton, Forest City, and Marion, North Carolina.

When asked why Jeff chose to join TWFG he replied, "I built my agency on the premise of personal service to my customers. To me a customer is not just a policy number, they are individuals with homes, cars and families that need to be protected. When I started looking at potential buyers, I wanted to find a company whose values would align with mine. When I found TWFG, all it took was to look at their mission statement which states our 'policy is caring,' and I knew it was going to be a good fit for me."

Gordy Bunch, Founder and CEO of TWFG Insurance stated, "We are always looking for experienced, growth-oriented insurance agents who share our values to join the TWFG Insurance Family. In any market, agents have been vastly more successful with us than they are on their own, and we truly believe we are stronger together. We are honored to have Jeff join us as we continue to build a strong foundation for the future."

The Woodlands Financial Group, or TWFG Insurance, is a nationally recognized insurance company based in The Woodlands, TX. Since its founding in 2001, TWFG Insurance has rapidly grown into the number one privately-owned insurance agency in Texas and Louisiana, and number eight in the nation for personal lines. With 450+ TWFG branches in 18 states, and over 1800+ independent agents operating in 40 states, TWFG Insurance continues to provide its personal lines and commercial clients across the country with trusted access to insurance with a high standard of customer care. Rankings provided by The Insurance Journal.

