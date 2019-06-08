TWG Ranks #25 on Boston Business Journal's "Fast 50" List

BRAINTREE, Mass., June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Westport Group, the multi-life high limit disability insurance provider, has been named to the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 List, a compilation of the fastest growing private companies in Massachusetts, for the third time. Last year (2018) TWG placed 29th, but this year they climbed four spots to 25th.

Companies who showed outstanding growth in revenue over the last three years and growth in revenue from 2018 to 2019 were considered and added to the Fast 50 List. The Westport Group's revenue has increased 159.97% in the last three years which allowed them to easily secure a spot on the Fast 50 List. TWG has also been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the "Inc. 5000" for the third consecutive year.

"Another outstanding year by all our team members who helped make this honor possible," said Chris Kristian, co-founder and Executive Vice President. "Our client centered approach continues to dominate the marketplace and will set the stage for our future growth. We've rolled out additional innovations and the market continues to respond with enthusiasm both domestically and internationally. Our patent pending corporate product will be a paradigm shift in the way disability benefits are delivered."

Founded in 2006 and privately owned, The Westport Group designs, manufactures and offers comprehensive insurance services for consulting firms, law firms, investment firms, corporations and high net worth individuals. The Westport Group is the first firm in North America to realize the exposure of highly compensated, white-collar professionals and conceptualize a new product that offers multi-life, guaranteed-issue solutions. Recently, The Westport Group developed a new patent pending corporate product for publicly traded companies.

SOURCE The Westport Group