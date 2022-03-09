Twice the NFL's "Fittest Man" Steve Weatherford Chooses OxeFit's XS1 - The Only At-Home Smart Gym System That Can Handle Him

DALLAS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OxeFit, the leader in connected fitness, announced their newest champion, Steve Weatherford, fitness expert, motivational speaker, father and husband. As Weatherford embarks on new fitness challenges, he has turned to Oxefit's XS1 to help him diversify his training and pair strength with cardio - all from his home. In addition to his personal goals, Weatherford hopes to inspire others to take control of their fitness journeys, demonstrating the importance of strength and cardio in building better fitness and reducing injury.

"I've come a long way on my journey to better health - both mentally and physically. The road can be challenging, and just as I have done for myself, I am now committed to helping other people become the best versions of themselves," said Weatherford. "For me, personally, that includes the ability to continually amplify the intensity of my workouts and I found the XS1 is the only machine that's been able to replicate what I put my body through at the gym."

In addition to his professional goals, Weatherford's most important job title is Dad. Stressing the importance of being active and healthy is part of what he believes is important to teach his six kids, and he plans to involve his whole family in the next phase of his fitness journey.

"We are thrilled to have Steve join our team and honored to be part of helping him inspire others on their unique paths to greatness. Finding motivation is a huge barrier for many people, which is why access to valuable insights and tracking progress is such a tremendous asset in keeping people engaged," said Rab Shanableh, chairman and CEO, OxeFit. "Steve went from tracking workouts/results in a notebook to the XS1 which does all the work for him. The XS1 is one of the smartest at-home systems out there today, giving you a completely customizable fitness experience with data that allows you to modify workouts based on a user's personal goals."

Steve is the latest addition to Oxefit's team of inspiring individuals, joining model/body positivity advocate Iskra Lawrence and others. Each with their unique fitness goals, they have banned together with OxeFit in hopes of inspiring any individual on their path to a healthier life.

About OxeFit

OxeFit is a first-of-its-kind strength training system, revolutionizing the world of connected fitness through advanced robotics and artificial intelligence. By harnessing data-driven workout programs, XP1 and XS1's computer-controlled weight loads allow for variable resistance training while state-of-the-art technology captures data and monitors form to identify weaknesses and potential for injury. Included in the OxeFit ecosystem is a library of engaging content, which seeks to bring a new element of connectivity to the fitness community. OxeFit is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit oxefit.com .

