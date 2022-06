Twilio Is Down 80%. Here Are 3 Reasons to Be Bullish

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), its market opportunity, recent earnings, financial outlook, and current valuation. A bullish point for Twilio is its recent earnings -- the company reported double-digit revenue growth and guided for solid growth in the upcoming quarter. Check out the short video below to learn more.*Stock prices used were the market prices of June 17, 2022. The video was published on June 17, 2022.Continue reading