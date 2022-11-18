|
18.11.2022 12:15:00
Twilio's Stock Is Down Big, But It Could Be a Life-Changing Investment at This Price
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shareholders have had a brutal 2022, with the stock falling 81% this year. Several factors caused its tumble, but many investors want to know if the stock is worth holding on to.Twilio's business is still executing at a high level, despite what the stock movement indicates. While growth may be slowing in the short term, the long-term vision for the company remains intact. Let's find out why there is such a disconnect between the business and the stock. Twilio's stock problems primarily come from sentiment change, but there are multiple reasons why the conversation around Twilio's business has turned negative. At the beginning of the year, Twilio's stock traded for more than 15 times sales. A company that commands that valuation level often has top-tier margins and blazing fast growth. Twilio's growth was solid, with organic revenue rising 34% in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Twilio has never produced a cent of profits as a public company. Continue reading
