Twin Disc Posts Higher Q2 Profit On Tax Benefit, But Shares Down 5% In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Twin Disc, Inc. (TWIN), a power transmission equipment manufacturer, on Wednesday reported sharply higher earnings for the second quarter ended December 26, 2025, helped by a significant income tax benefit.

Net income attributable to Twin Disc totaled $22.37 million, or $1.55 per share, compared with $919,000, or $0.07 per share, in the same quarter last year.

The company recorded an income tax benefit of $21.78 million in the quarter related to the reversal of the domestic valuation allowance.

Operating income declined to $2.09 million from $2.76 million in the prior-year period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA were $4.7 million in the second quarter, down 25% compared to last year, due to higher ME&A expenses.

Net sales for the quarter rose slightly to $90.18 million from $89.92 million a year earlier.

Twin Disc declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, unchanged from the prior year.

The shares are down more than 5% in pre-market trading after closing at $18.98 on Tuesday.