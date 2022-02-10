Twinlode Automation Appoints Michael Miller as new Sales Director

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twinlode Automation, a leader in the material handling industry of both automated and traditional pallet rack solutions, has appointed Michael Miller as new Sales Director for the organization. Miller brings over 18 years of experience delivering successful supply chain solutions to clients.

According to Twinlode Automation partner, Richard Kooistra, "We are pleased to announce the addition of Michael Miller as the new Sales Director for Twinlode Automation. Given his previous experience in sales, electrical engineering and controls engineering, Michael will play an integral role as we continue to provide complete storage and material handling solutions to our customers throughout North America."

Most recently, Miller worked as a Sales Engineer for AHS, LLC, providing material handling solutions such as AMR's, conveyor, pallet racking, and automated goods-to-person systems. Throughout his tenure in the material handling industry, Miller has achieved a high level of proficiency in adding value to customers.

Michael Miller has extensive experience in supply chain automation, having previous played key roles as a Controls Engineer and Sales Engineer. Miller will leverage knowledge and expertise gained in engineering, project management, and account management to provide exceptional value to current and future customers of Twinlode Automation.

Twinlode Automation is a leader in the material handling industry, leveraging over 30 years of experience to provide clients with complete storage solutions for total warehouse management. Twinlode Automation offers both traditional pallet rack systems and automated solutions to help customers overcome supply chain and logistical challenges in a variety of industries such as cold chain, fast moving consumer goods, beverage, agriculture and others across the supply chain. From conception to completion, Twinlode offers services which include consultation, design and implementation.

