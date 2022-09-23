|
23.09.2022 07:01:08
TWINT and Cembras subsidiary Swissbilling agree on partnership
|
Cembra Money Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich TWINT, the leading Swiss payment app, and Swissbilling, the Cembra subsidiary specialised in pay by invoice and billing solutions, have laid the foundation for a collaboration. As a result, TWINT users will benefit from more payment options.
The Swiss payment app TWINT simplifies the lives of over 4 million users every day and has become an indispensable payment method in Switzerland. Through a collaboration with Swissbilling, Cembra's subsidiary specialised in pay by invoice and billing solutions, TWINTs payment options will be expanded and made more customisable.
The launch of the digitally integrated payment solution from TWINT and Swissbilling is planned for summer 2023.
About Cembra
We have over 1 million customers in Switzerland and employ around 1,000 people from 42 different countries. We have our headquarters in Zurich and operate across Switzerland through our network of branches and our online distribution channels, as well as our credit card partners, independent intermediaries and car dealers.
We have been listed as an independent Swiss bank on the SIX Swiss Exchange since October 2013. Cembra is rated A by Standard & Poors and is a constituent in the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes as well as in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.
About Swissbillling
About TWINT
