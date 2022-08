Twist Bioscience Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Genomics company Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST) reported Friday a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of $60.52 million or $1.08 per share, wider than $40.04 million or $0.82 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $56.11 million from $35.02 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $51.45 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects revenue of approximately $203 million, up from the prior guidance range of $191 million to $199 million.

