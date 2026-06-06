LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PAFS / ISIN: JP3969250004
|
06.06.2026 20:19:08
Twist Bioscience's Chief Legal Officer Sold Over 14,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?
Chief Legal Officer Dennis Cho reported the sale of 14,205 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) on May 29, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $991,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($69.75); post-transaction value based on holdings as valued using the May 29, 2026 close price.* 1-year performance is calculated using May 29th, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!