Twitter May Drop Clickable Hashtags, AstraZeneca's Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine Fails Trial, Coinbase Gets Singapore Nod: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 11
ReutersUS-China Chip War: KLA Relaxes Chip Supply To ChinaU.S. chipmaker KLA Corp's (NASDAQ: KLAC) legal department emailed China informing that it shall stop sales and service to "advanced fabs" in China for the technology of NAND chips with 128 layers or more, DRAM chips 18nm and below, and advanced logic chips.The Biden administration launched a sweeping set of export controls to restrict China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing.Tesla, Nio Battery-Supplier CATL Expects Q3 Net Profit To TripleContemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), a battery supplier to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), has estimated its net profit during the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year earlier, supported by significant expansion in production.The world's biggest battery maker, which accounts for more than a third of global EV sales, said it expects third-quarter net income to rise to between 8.8 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) and 9.9 billion yuan, up from 3.3 billion yuan last year. The company expects net profit for the first nine months of 2022 to more than double from a year-ago period.Volkswagen Receives $8.8B Via Selling Preferred Porsche SharesVolkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) has received €9.1 billion ($8.8 billion) through the sale of preferred shares in sportscar maker Porsche automobile Holding SE (OTC: POAHY).The amount collected was less than the maximum due to the partial execution of a greenshoe option.In the case of a fully drawn greenshoe option, Volkswagen would have received €9.4 billion in total.India To Urge Apple and Samsung For Faster 5G UpgradesIndia's government will push Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), and other mobile phone manufacturers to prioritize rolling out software upgrades to support 5G in the country.Apple's iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 14, and many of Samsung's premier phones do not have software compatible with supporting 5G in India.BloombergElon Musk: Twitter Ordered Whistleblower To Eliminate Critical Evidence After Failing 'To Buy His Silence'Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk reportedly accused Twitter Inc of asking whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
