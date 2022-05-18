Twitter Plans To Enforce Elon Musk Merger Deal : Report

(RTTNews) - Twitter Inc.'s (TWTR) board plans to enforce its $44 billion agreement to be acquired by Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Social media giant's board voted earlier to unanimously recommended that shareholders approve the deal, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

It was in late April that Twitter agreed to accept Musk's takeover offer and to become a privately held company. Musk then agreed to pay Twitter shareholders $54.20 in cash for each Twitter share.

However, last week, he put the acquisition of Twitter on hold as he awaits further information about spam and fake accounts on the microblogging site. Musk tweeted then that the deal is pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 percent of users.

Twitter openly admitted for years that about 5 percent of the accounts are of fake users. But, Musk said he suspects they make up at least 20 percent of users.

On Monday, there were reports that Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk may seek a lower price for the social media platform as he estimates that there could be at least four times more fake accounts than what the company informed.