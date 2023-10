Twitter Seeks Out Political Advertisers

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Jack Dorsey banned political ads on Twitter in 2019 because he saw them as harmful to public discourse. New management sees them differently – as desperately needed revenue.The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Twitter (or X, pick your poison) is aggressively courting political ads on its platform. This marks a giant culture shift from the heady reign of founder Jack Dorsey, who banned political advertising on Twitter in 2019. Seeing as Twitter users already add copious notes that fact-check ads for consumer products on the platform, you gotta figure they won't hold back on political ads...Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel