Twitter Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Few stocks have been in the headlines more in the past couple of weeks than Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). It all started on March 25 when frequent Twitter user and world's richest man Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, asked his followers if Twitter was "rigorously adhering" to "free speech" on the platform. After more than 2 million votes where 70% said "no," Musk took action and purchased a chunk of the company. After Musk took a 9.2% stake in Twitter (which made him the single-largest shareholder), the stock shot up more than 27% on April 4. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal then offered Musk a board seat, with the caveat that he could own a maximum of 14.9% of the company. Musk rejected the board seat but then offered to purchase the company for $54.20 per share and take it private.