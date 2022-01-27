Twitter Takes Down Wordle Bot

(RTTNews) - Social media platform Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) has banned the bot that used to post the solutions to the next day's Wordle whenever anyone posted their wordle score on the platform.

The company correspondent said that @Wordlinator was "suspended for violating the Twitter rules and the automation rules around sending unsolicited @mentions." This complies with Twitter's policies as high-volume unsolicited replies are banned on the platform.

The account used to teet., "Guess what. People don't care about your mediocre linguistic escapades. To teach you a lesson, tomorrow's word is...," adding the result to the following day's puzzle.

Experts think that the source code of the game gives away the solution and therefore the answer to the following day's quiz was so readily crackable to the bot. In the game, players are given six attempts to correctly guess a five-letter word. Letters not in the word turn grey, letters in the word but in the wrong spot turn yellow, and letters in the right spot of the word, turn green.

Players play and post their results on Twitter every day, and its presence on Twitter has made the game more popular with time. During an interview with the NYT, the creator of the game, Josh Wardle, said, "It's something that encourages you to spend three minutes a day. It doesn't want any more of your time than that."