|
21.12.2022 14:34:58
Twitter Was Being Scammed $60M Every Year, Tesla Freezes Hiring, Netflix On Microsoft's Acquisition Radar: Today's Top Stories
Benzinga'Twitter Was Being Scammed $60M Per Year:' Elon Musk On Why 2FA Is Not Working For Some UsersAre you a Twitter user wondering why you are having problems logging into your accounts or changing passwords because of disruptions in two-factor authentication codes? Twitter chief Elon Musk has just cleared the air for you.During a live Spaces session early on Wednesday, Musk said that the microblogging site was being scammed "$60 million per year for SMS texts," not counting North America.Mark Zuckerberg-Backed Edtech Unicorn Accused Of Buying Children's Phone Numbers, Threatening ParentsMeta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg's Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative-backed Byju's —India's largest online education firm — has been accused of bullying parents to buy courses.India's National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said the edtech company is targeting first-generation learners and forcing parents to buy courses after purchasing their phone numbers. Tesla To Freeze Hiring, Cut More Jobs In Q1 Amid ChallengesTesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is reportedly adopting more austerity measures amid the challenging macroeconomic situation.Tesla told its employees it was freezing hiring for now and would implement more job cuts in the first quarter.Details regarding the scope of the hiring freeze and the number of job cuts weren't available at this point, the report said. Tesla is still planning to expand in some manufacturing locations.Elon Musk's Twitter Introducing Blue, Gold And Gray Checkmarks Isn't Inclusive Of Color-Blind People?Elon Musk's Twitter shows Gold, Gray, and Blue checkmarks for different accounts. But some users complain that these features don't include color-blind people.As Twitter announced that additional icons — Gray checkmarks for government and multilateral accounts and Gold badges for business accounts — are now live, concerns regarding those being indistinguishable by color-blind people have started rising on the platform. After Tests, Recalled DreamStation Sleep Devices Unlikely To Cause ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
