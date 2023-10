Twitter's Latest Ad Problem: Users Flagging Them for Misinformation

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Elon Musk fired most of Twitter's content moderators, reckoning users could police themselves with a feature called "community notes." But the same tool is being used to take shots at advertisers, presenting Linda Yaccarino with her migraine du jour. Originally designed for users to add context to tweets that they thought were misleading, the community notes feature has recently become a liability for advertisers both large and small. So even if Musk's own unpredictable feed weren't enough to spook advertisers, the fear that their ads might come with a big label saying "don't trust this ad" attached might.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel