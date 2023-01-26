TWIX® CELEBRATES ARRIVAL OF TWIX® COOKIE DOUGH WITH LIMITED-EDITION SPLITBOARD FANS CAN HELP DESIGN

The TWIX® 'Doughboard' will be co-designed by pro-snowboarder Maddie Mastro

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention winter adventure seekers: the powdery snow of the backcountry is calling and Mars' TWIX® brand is ready to help you get out in style. Today, TWIX delighted snow and winter sports enthusiasts by announcing that, in partnership with snowboarder Maddie Mastro, the brand will collaborate with fans across the country to create a custom designed splitboard.

Splitboarding is the hottest winter sports trend, bringing together the power of left and right skis– much like the left and right TWIX – to provide access to fluffy snow found in the backcountry. This limited-edition splitboard, dubbed the TWIX 'Doughboard,' will celebrate new TWIX Cookie Dough hitting shelves nationwide and will inspire moments of everyday happiness for fans.

The TWIX Doughboard will be handcrafted by snowboarders in Colorado and feature two truly unique designs. One half of the splitboard has been designed by Olympian Maddie Mastro and features a retro take on the classic TWIX logo. TWIX has left the other half of the splitboard blank, and beginning today until February 8, fans can submit their own designs at TWIX.com/cookiedough for the chance to be featured alongside Maddie's design on the TWIX Doughboard.

"As a TWIX fan, partnering with Mars to create the TWIX Doughboard is a dream come true," said Maddie Mastro, professional snowboarder. "Splitboarding is one of my favorite things to do in the mountains, so it's an incredible opportunity for one fan to be able to design half of the TWIX Doughboard. I am so excited to see what is chosen alongside my design, so make sure to head to TWIX.com/cookiedough and submit yours."

Not only will the winning fan have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to design half a splitboard, they will also be invited to meet Maddie Mastro at a ski resort in the United States later this winter. There they will be the first to receive and test out the brand-new TWIX Doughboard. Later this year, TWIX will give away over 100 custom co-designed TWIX Doughboards on TWIX.com and at ski shops across the country.

"Just like TWIX fans no longer need to choose between the left or right TWIX, our TWIX Doughboard gives winter sports enthusiasts the option to choose different areas of the mountains," said Samantha Urban, Brand Manager, Mars. "We are excited to give consumers the opportunity to collaborate on the TWIX Doughboard design with our talented partner, Maddie Mastro. We can't wait for this board to hit the slopes, inspiring moments of epic adventure for our thrill-seeking TWIX fans."

TWIX Cookie Dough pairs the classic TWIX cookie bars with a creamy cookie dough flavored layer, sprinkled with delicious chocolate cookie bits, all coated with milk chocolate. It is now available nationwide in Single Size (1.36 oz per bar), Share Size (2.72 oz per bar) and a Minis Stand Up Pouch (9.7 oz per pouch).

As a reminder, splitboarding should always be practiced safely, with those that are taking part in the activity understanding the risks and taking appropriate measures to ensure safety is a top priority while enjoying snow sports in the backcountry. Participants should have proper safety equipment, training, and check local avalanche forecasts before venturing out into the backcountry or beyond the boundaries of local ski areas. There are many resources online that provide forecasts and training to ensure splitboarding can be undertaken in a safe and responsible way.

