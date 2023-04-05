TWIX® Debuts Innovative TWIX® Cookie Dough Inspired Splitboard, Co-Designed By Pro-Snowboarder Maddie Mastro

TWIX fans can enter for a chance to win one of 110 TWIX® 'Doughboards' that were developed through a first ever board design collaboration

NEWARK, N.J., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreaming of innovative new gear to carve through powdery snow? Well, TWIX® is here to deliver! Today, TWIX unveiled its innovative and first-to-market limited-edition TWIX "Doughboard," designed in partnership with Olympian Maddie Mastro, to make the remaining ski season that much sweeter for several lucky fans.

Earlier this year to celebrate TWIX's newest innovation, TWIX Cookie Dough, fans were invited to submit designs for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to co-design the TWIX Doughboard with Maddie Mastro. The final TWIX Doughboard features two uniquely designed halves – one half was designed by Mastro and features a retro surfing theme inspired by her favorite hobby, while the other half was designed by one lucky, artistic fan and features a design pulling in colors from the new TWIX Cookie Dough packaging, combined with inspiration from the colors and gradients seen in nature. The designs uniquely complement one another, much like the left and right TWIX.

"It's been a blast working on the design for the TWIX Doughboard," said Olympian, Maddie Mastro. "The design we chose for the fan side of the board is sick and I love how the two sides of the design came together into something super original. I can't wait to see these boards out on the slopes!"

Beginning today, fans can visit TWIX.com/cookiedough for the chance to get their hands on one of 110 limited-edition TWIX Doughboards, along with a supply of TWIX Cookie Dough bars, which inspired the release of the TWIX Doughboard. Entries close on April 19 with the winners selected and notified shortly after.

"While fans have long debated which side of the TWIX bar is better, the brand is all about celebrating the two sides and inspiring moments of everyday happiness for our fans," said Martin Terwilliger, Senior Director of Marketing, Mars Wrigley. "This fully designed TWIX Doughboard further emphasizes how two innovative designs can come together and bring people together for fun, quite like the Right and Left TWIX."

TWIX Cookie Dough serves as not only the inspiration for the TWIX Doughboard, but it's the latest flavor innovation from the brand. TWIX Cookie Dough pairs the classic TWIX cookie bars with a creamy cookie dough flavored layer, sprinkled with delicious chocolate cookie bits, all coated with milk chocolate. It is now available nationwide in Single Size (1.36 oz per bar), Share Size (2.72 oz per bar) and a Minis Stand Up Pouch (9.7 oz per pouch).

Fans can visit TWIX.com/cookiedough to enter for a chance to win a TWIX Doughboard, as well as for more information on the giveaway and full sweepstakes rules. To learn more about the brand and join in on the conversation, follow @TWIX on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, or visit us at TWIX.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twix-debuts-innovative-twix-cookie-dough-inspired-splitboard-co-designed-by-pro-snowboarder-maddie-mastro-301790753.html

SOURCE Mars Wrigley