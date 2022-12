Two B2Gold employees dead after robbery in Mali

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) issued a statement lamenting the passing of two employees following a robbery in Mali.According to the Canadian miner, a local bus contractor travelling under gendarme escort and transporting B2Gold employees from the Fekola gold mine to Bamako encountered an ongoing armed robbery approximately 75 kilometres west of the capital city. “Security forces accompanying the bus transport supported the safety of B2Gold personnel but, unfortunately, the incident resulted in the death of two employees,” the statement reads. “Initial reports indicate all other employees on the bus have been safely accounted for and are being transported to Bamako for assistance.”B2Gold noted that the incident is not related to any terrorist activity. The company also said that management’s immediate concerns revolve around the safety and well-being of B2Gold employees, as well as minimizing the impact on the surrounding area.Mining and processing activities at Fekola remain unaffected.