Two Bargain Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

Investing in a bear market can be tricky: Many great values are available, but it can be psychologically challenging. While the best strategy is to keep investing, watching a stock you recently purchased fall another 10% isn't thrilling. However, this bear market will eventually end, and many (but not all) stock prices will end up being higher when you stretch your investing time frame from a few months to a few years.When you're investing with a multi-year holding period, today's prices begin to look like bargains. The key is to purchase successful companies with vast market opportunities. Two names I believe meet these criteria are Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Their stocks are down 81% and 68%, respectively, from their all-time highs, but their businesses aren't skipping a beat.If you've ever received a text from a doctor's office confirming an appointment or communicated with a host on Airbnb, you've interacted with Twilio's product. Twilio provides communication APIs (application program interfaces) that allow its clients without coding experience to plug and play different applications. Twilio users can then integrate text messaging, emails, or video into their various business operating solutions.Continue reading