TWO BEAR CAPITAL EXPANDS SILICON VALLEY TEAM AS VC FIRM PURSUES NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN BIOTECHNOLOGY, BIOINFORMATICS, HEALTHCARE IT, MACHINE LEARNING AND AI, AND INFORMATION SECURITY

Cris Neckar Joins as Venture Partner Focused on Information Security, Machine Learning and AI

KC Cramer Assumes Role as Vice President of Human Resources During Rapid Growth Phase

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Bear Capital, the venture capital firm investing in disruptors in biotechnology, bioinformatics, healthcare IT, machine learning and AI, and information security, today announced the appointment of two key executives, both of which are a part of the venture capital firm's expansion of its Silicon Valley office and operation nationwide.

Cris Neckar, a seasoned veteran of the information security industry, joined Two Bear Capital as a Venture Partner and is focused on opportunities related to information security and machine learning and AI. His work includes both vetting new investments and supporting companies within the portfolio. KC Cramer has assumed the role of Vice President of Human Resources. KC is responsible for ensuring that Two Bear Capital has the human resources and expertise in place to scale alongside the opportunities the firm is facilitating in the marketplace through its investments in innovative startups.

"I am so pleased to announce these new executive appointments at Two Bear Capital," said Two Bear General Partner J. Seth Strattan, PhD. "Cris Neckar brings a wealth of expertise in cybersecurity and technology to our investment team. His perspective adds power to our investment thesis in technologies that are changing whole industries today. KC Cramer is leading the critical growth of our team and sharing her valuable expertise with our expanding portfolio. I look forward to seeing all that Cris, KC and Two Bear Capital will accomplish together."

Cris Neckar has over 17 years of experience in software engineering, penetration testing and digital forensics. Cris has held leadership roles at a variety of start-ups including co-founding Divergent Security, a top-tier offensive security assessment service provider. Cris was one of the original members of Google's Chrome Security Team, managing the security of the Chrome web browser and developing state-of-the-art advancements in software security and end-user defense. Cris led the Application Security practice for Neohapsis. Cris discovered, and responsibly disclosed, critical vulnerabilities in software infrastructure ranging from Microsoft Windows to Cisco Webex, and has been instrumental in the investigations of both high-profile data breaches and nation-state intelligence campaigns.

KC Cramer has over 25 years of experience partnering with executives to build strategic teams in fast-paced and quickly growing organizations. KC is skilled in building scalable processes to support company goals while cultivating an outstanding culture and employee experience. Most recently, KC served as the Vice President of People at Flare, a software platform company for attorneys. Prior to this role, she was the Vice President of People at Puls, which was named as Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2020, Globes' Most Promising Start-Up 2018 and LinkedIn's Top Startups 2018. During her career, she also held positions at Sightglass, Humble Bundle, SysIQ, Metabiota and GT Nexus.

About Two Bear Capital

Founded in 2019 by Mike Goguen, Two Bear Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in brilliant entrepreneurs who have breakthrough ideas. With its unique approach to venture capital, Two Bear Capital's vision is to build an ecosystem of support, economic opportunity and innovation that brings the most meaningful ideas to market in the form of enduring high-impact businesses that benefit society as a whole, while delivering for investors. The firm primarily focuses on early founder-led companies with disruptive innovations in biotechnology, bioinformatics, healthcare IT, machine learning and AI, and information security. Two Bear Capital has offices in Menlo Park, San Diego, Boston and New York, with its home base in Whitefish, Montana. For more information visit: www.twobearcapital.com

