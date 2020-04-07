Two California Valence Surface Technologies Locations are Ranked in the Top Fifty Operations in Product Finishing's North American Electroplating and Anodizing Survey

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two California Valence Surface Technologies locations are ranked in the top fifty operations in the North American electroplating survey. Valence Garden Grove facility ranked in the top 50 and Valence Lynwood was selected as the number one finishing operation in North America for 2020.

Products Finishing's annual Top Shops benchmarking survey expands across the North American electroplating and anodizing industries to measure more than 50 metrics to determine the best operating practices such as lead times, first-pass quality yield, on-time delivery, finishing equipment usage, environmental manage hours, parts inspection hours, analytic testing hours, hazardous waste management hours, and formal training hours.

A measure of the capabilities of the Lynwood facility is the experience of the management team. "Our management team, which is still intact, knew the supply-chain pain points involved on both sides," explains Chris Grapsas, Vice President Sales and Marketing. Ashok Advani has spent 33 years at the company. The quality manager, Jess Lozano, has 26 years at the company and the production manager, Jorge Ortiz, has 46 years. Read the full article and obtain all survey results here: https://www.pfonline.com/articles/valence-surface-technologies-lynwood-plant-ranks-first-in-2020-electroplating-operations

About Valence

Valence Surface Technologies is the world's largest independent provider of aerospace and defense finishing services. Valence operates twelve facilities in key aerospace and defense manufacturing regions and maintains over 3,500 unique industry approvals. All Valence facilities are considered essential businesses as defined by the Department of Homeland Security and continue to be operational during the COVID-19 situation. Valence services over 3,000 customers across the globe and supports all major growth programs across the commercial aerospace, defense, space and satellite markets.

