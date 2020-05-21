Two Cengage Products Win 2020 SIIA CODiE Awards

BOSTON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage, an education and technology company, today announced that two of its products, MindTap for Biology and Our World 2e Online Learning Platform, were named 2020 Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards winners. MindTap for Biology was named Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution and Our World Second Edition Online Leaning Platform won the Best ESL, ELL or World Language Acquisition Solution category. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"We are honored to receive these two CODiE Awards in recognition of our innovations to provide quality learning solutions for students," said George Moore, Chief Technology Officer, Cengage. "Now more than ever, our industry must ensure that digital resources are easy to use and offer valuable learning experiences that help create equitable experiences for our customers. We are humbled that SIIA and the judges believe MindTap for Biology and Our World Second Edition Online Leaning Platform do just that."

MindTap for Biology offers students and instructors greater flexibility with robust customization, a brand new side-by-side presentation of content, and mobile-friendly activities. Our World 2e Online Learning Platform by National Geographic Learning is a best-selling seven-level series for young learners of English to experience more of the real world with content that motivates learners to use English, including photography, stories and readings, immersive video and National Geographic Explorers.

"Congratulations to the 2020 Edtech CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative Edtech products and services and this year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."

37 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

Media Contact:

Jessica Kravet, Cengage

857.329.5416, Jessica.Kravet@cengage.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-cengage-products-win-2020-siia-codie-awards-301063921.html

SOURCE Cengage