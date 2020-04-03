Two Chicago Non-Profit Organizations Receive Nearly $100,000 in Combined Support From MadeGood Foods to Aid in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

TORONTO, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MadeGood ®, the leading allergy-friendly and nutrient-rich granola snack creators, has pledged nearly $100,000 in combined support to I Grow Chicago and Marillac St. Vincent , two Chicagoland non-profit organizations providing essential services and relief programs to underserved neighborhoods throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation will go towards minimizing food insecurity concerns, as well as ensuring continued eldercare and mental health support for Chicagoans in need.

"In these uncertain times, we remain committed to our core values of leaving the world a better place than we found it," said Nima Fotovat, President, Riverside Natural Foods, manufacturers of MadeGood. "We are fortunate to be in a position where we are able to support two noteworthy organizations that continue to provide essential human services for those in need throughout the city of Chicago."

"If in doubt, love" is the motto for I Grow Chicago, an organization creating a culture of hope while serving the Englewood community, one that is most vulnerable especially in this time. Of the approximately 3,000 people they serve, 73% do not have steady jobs, 62% do not have reliable access to the internet, 59% are food insecure, 41% do not have health insurance, 17% do not have a bed to sleep in and 15% do not have access to running water.

Marillac St. Vincent's vision is to end the cycle of poverty. The organization offers comprehensive, multi-generational human services to upwards of 20,000 Chicagoans in underserved communities. 96% of families they serve qualify for childcare assistance, 100% qualify for free school lunch and many live paycheck to paycheck.

