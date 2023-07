Two-child cap affects almost 200,000 families living in Labour-run areas

Exclusive: Party holds power in seven of 10 local authorities worst hit by controversial benefit limitAlmost 200,000 families living in Labour-run councils are affected by the two-child benefit cap, a Guardian analysis has revealed, with the party holding power in seven of the 10 local authorities worst hit by the policy.Government data released last week shows that the four councils with the largest number of families where at least one child does not receive financial support due to the cap – Birmingham, Manchester, Bradford and Leeds – are Labour-controlled. Sheffield and Tower Hamlets, which are fifth and eighth in the list of local authorities worst hit by the policy, were under Labour control until 2021. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel