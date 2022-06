Two in five buy now, pay later shoppers borrow funds to clear the debt

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Citizens Advice says consumers ‘piling borrowing on top of borrowing’ by paying with credit cardsMore than two in five recent buy now , pay later (BNPL) shoppers relied on credit cards or other forms of borrowing to pay off what they owed, the charity Citizens Advice has said.It said the figures showed that shoppers are “piling borrowing on top of borrowing” and underlined the urgent need for BNPL to be regulated. Continue reading...