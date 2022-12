Two in five people experienced parcel delivery issues last Christmas

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Consumer group Which? said many packages were thrown in ponds, arrived late or were left in the rainParcels chucked over fences into ponds, packages hidden in bins and laptops left out in the pouring rain – these are just some of the Christmas parcel delivery failures reported by consumers.A delivery of pet tarantulas delayed overnight in transit was one of the strangest parcel problems reported to consumer group Which? in a survey of festive delivery difficulties. Continue reading...