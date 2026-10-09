Two International ETFs With Contrasting Styles: iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) and Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEMKT:URTH) offers lower management costs and a focus on developed-market stability compared to the higher-fee, tech-heavy growth profile of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:EEM).

Choosing between global exposure and emerging market growth often comes down to risk appetite and cost efficiency. While both the iShares MSCI World ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF offer broad equity exposure, they target different tiers of the global economy, resulting in varying risk profiles.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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