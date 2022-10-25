Two Major Players in the Sports Industry Team Up: Tyson Group Brings Talent Assessment and Team Performance Strategies to The Association of Luxury Suite Directors

DUBLIN, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyson Group, the award-winning sales consulting, coaching, and training firm that serves some of the biggest names inside and outside of sports and entertainment announces an exciting new partnership with The Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD)—the sports and entertainment industry's community leader in premium seating, venue design, build, and technology.

"A key component to the new growth strategy of the ALSD brand... is Tyson Group".

"We're seeing our clients contending with three major issues: a changing sales landscape, more pressure on sales leaders, and shifting selling profiles," says Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. "We've helped countless organizations within the sports and entertainments space increase sales productivity, reduce sales cycle time, and gain higher close rates. We couldn't be happier for this partnership with ALSD, a world-class organization. We understand their marketplace and we know their clients' needs."

This is another big step in ALSD's evolution as the company looks to expand internationally, coming off the heels of their 4th annual conference in London.

"We've been excited about this partnership for months, because it's exactly what we wanted to add to ALSD," says Jeff Morander, the newly appointed CEO of ALSD. "I've had countless people tell me their biggest pain point is staffing and recruiting. And that's where Tyson Group comes in."

A key component of the partnership provided by Tyson Group is Sales Leadership Training, beginning with a leadership track during ASLD conferences that builds throughout the event, featuring topics such as Hiring and Selection and Agile Negotiations. Tyson Group is also giving ALSD participants exclusive access to Tyson Group's talent assessments, based on changes to KPIs as they relate to the market. These assessments evaluate up to 140 core sales competencies necessary for a truly high-performance sales team. Leaders are then coached by Tyson Group how to utilize team and individual assessment results to improve team performance.

"This assessment tool is going to be an eye opener for a lot of teams and venues," says Morander. "We knew that a key component to the new growth strategy of the ALSD brand was to bring in the best of the best in sales solutions. Without question that company is Tyson Group."

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training tailored to companies' individual needs, cultivating talent that yields measurable results. They have consulted on multi-billion-dollar negotiations for the nation's most prominent sports stadiums, developed elite sales teams, and advised on the installation of sales methodology for countless organizations.

Tyson Group is frequently sought out for its expertise in selecting, onboarding, training, and coaching the right talent to drive organizations to the next level. They have proven experience creating, establishing, and implementing organizational changes and new processes that help sales teams meet and exceed goals in a vast array of industries.

For more information, visit: tysongroup.com

About Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD)

ALSD was established in 1990 to provide a single platform for its member teams and venues with accurate and timely information from across all layers of the premium seat industry in stadiums and arenas throughout North America with a growing global reach. With its integrated marketing and advertising programs, the ALSD is also positioned to link buyers and sellers, including vendors, suppliers, and food and beverage concessionaires for the venue marketplace. In 2013, the ALSD rolled out the Design & Build Forum, on the heels of a key period for new venues and major renovations. For more information, visit www.alsd.com.

Media Contact: Chip St. Clair, chip.stclair@tysongroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-major-players-in-the-sports-industry-team-up-tyson-group-brings-talent-assessment-and-team-performance-strategies-to-the-association-of-luxury-suite-directors-301658064.html

SOURCE Tyson Group