Two-mile tailback on M25 as section closed for weekend

Traffic also building along diversion route through Surrey towns as five-mile stretch of UK’s busiest motorway closes Traffic is building on the M25 in Surrey due to the unprecedented closure of a section of Britain’s busiest motorway.A five-mile stretch of the motorway between junctions 10 and 11 in Surrey was closed in both directions at 9pm on Friday while a bridge is demolished and a new gantry installed. It will reopen at 6am on Monday. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel