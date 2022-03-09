Two New Models of the World's First Evolvable Super SUV HiPhi X Now Available

SHANGHAI, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, industry-leading new mobility and intelligent driving research company, Human Horizons, released details about two new models of the HiPhi X Super SUV. Offering technological sophistication and luxury comfort, the 6-seater Creative Extended Range Edition and Intelligent Extended Range Edition are outfitted with upgraded features inside and out, acting to raise industry standards by creating a unique premium vehicle. Since its official release in mid-May 2021, the HiPhi X has been topping sales charts across China as consumers rush to experience the new innovative segment of cars, TECHLUXE®.



As one of the integral pillars of Human Horizons' product vision, 'value defined by co-creation,' the team focuses heavily on providing vehicles that satisfy the differing needs of consumers. Both the Creative Extended Range Edition and Intelligent Extended Range Edition are outfitted with six luxury additions, including a 17-speaker Meridian audio system, a 19.9-inch entertainment screen for passengers, customizable smart fragrance system by Givaudan, interior light panels, a HEPA biochemical filter, and a driver physical monitoring system. The vehicles also come fitted with an impressive choice of tire rims and interior trims, and both feature an extra-long cruising range of 650km.



The HiPhi X Super SUV features a number of world and industry firsts that define it as being a global leader in technological innovation for mass-produced passenger vehicles. These include smart PML programmable headlights, smart ISD interactive lamps and lighting system, and the intuitive AI-powered HiPhi Play interactive visual display. These features mean the HiPhi X is often regarded as being 'a car of the future' by industry insiders, as it combines both the latest in technological innovation with premium-quality luxury comforts, defining a new segment of cars, TECHLUXE®. This innovation across the entire range of HiPhi X models is due to Human Horizons' three guiding principles for the vehicle: 'design defined by scenarios, vehicles defined by software, and value defined by co-creation.'



Regarding the unveiling of the two new models, Human Horizons founder and CEO Ding Lei said, "Our vision at Human Horizons is to redefine human mobility. To do this, we must strive to think differently from others whilst always putting the needs of our users first. The HiPhi X 6-seater Creative Extended Range Edition and Intelligent Extended Range Edition are two exceptionally luxurious cars that challenge existing passenger vehicle standards and will provide each driver with a completely unique experience."



The HiPhi X is equipped with the world's first fully-integrated open smart HiPhi service-oriented architecture (H-SOA) for use in a mass-produced vehicle; it utilizes the latest in Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology to connect, control, and monitor the operation of the vehicle. The open architecture acts as an open piece of hardware that third-party developers and regular users can program to create innovative visual displays according to their mood. This function marks the HiPhi X as the world's first evolvable super SUV.



The new 6-seater Creative Extended Range Edition and Intelligent Extended Range Edition will allow users to choose from a total of four tire rims: 22-inch 7-spoke bright silver, 22-inch 7-spoke gun grey, 22-inch and 20-inch aero rims. Additionally, customers will be given a choice of black fabric, black suede, and light gray suede for roof lining that can be matched with interior trims of different colors and materials.



In total, over 5,000 HiPhi X vehicles have been delivered to happy customers based in 185 cities across the country, firmly cementing the car as a market leader in luxury electric cars. The HiPhi X is now the first Chinese brand to top the sales charts for premium luxury cars valued at more than 600,000 RMB for any given month. This comes as the sales and distribution network is still under expansion, with 37 HiPhi Hub experience stores and 32 delivery centers already in operation. Additionally, Human Horizons continues to work on expanding the charging network by supplying coverage from over 270,000 charging points across 500 cities throughout China. Moving forward, the company will continue to create even more value for customers by providing exceptional after-sales service and network coverage throughout the entire customer life cycle.



About HiPhi

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. The HiPhi range is composed of smart all-electric vehicles with a lightweight hybrid aluminum-steel construction and sustainable vegan leathers and recyclable materials which add to the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons Group Inc. is dedicated to research and development in innovative intelligent mobility technologies as well as commercialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons develops smart transportation solutions as an integral part of smart cities, which will redefine human mobility.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminologies such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Human Horizons' beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Human Horizons' strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Human Horizons' limited operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles; Human Horizons' ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers on schedule and on a large scale; Human Horizons' ability to grow manufacturing in its joint venture plant; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Human Horizons' ability to build the Human Horizons and HiPhi brands; Human Horizons' ability to compete successfully; Human Horizons' ability to secure sufficient reservations of orders; changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Human Horizons does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

