People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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12.07.2026 03:39:21
Two people killed and several wounded in mass shooting at Toronto festival
Police in Toronto are responding to an active shooter at a festival in the Canadian city. Two people have been killed and several others have been wounded, police said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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