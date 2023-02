Two S-Reits lead the STI in early 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

FOR Q1 2023 through to Feb 9, the Straits Times Index (STI) has added a 3.6 per cent total return to the 8.4 per cent total return booked in 2022. The STI also formed a nine-month high of 3,408.19 on Jan 30, which followed on from a key US inflation report, and coincided with the Singapore stock market’s busiest trading session since the end of 2022.