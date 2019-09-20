Two Sigma Completed Private Fund Manager Registration in China

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma announced today that Two Sigma China Co., Ltd. has successfully registered as a Private Fund Manager (PFM) with the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC). Two Sigma China Co., Ltd. is a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) incorporated by Two Sigma in Shanghai on November 11, 2018. The PFM registration enables the company to develop and market onshore investment products for qualified investors in China.

"We will continue to expand the China team and local infrastructure to support our development of a domestic fund management business and use our data science methods and advanced technologies to serve clients in China, as we have done for our clients in other markets," said Kenny Lam, Head of the Asia Pacific region and Chief Executive Officer of Two Sigma Asia Pacific Limited.

As part of a long-term commitment to China, in May 2019, Two Sigma forged a partnership with Ping An's One Connect and Wharton School to launch the Gamma Star program, aimed at offering comprehensive fintech training to students and young people in China.

"We endeavor to be a valuable investment partner for Chinese clients and support China opening up its financial markets to the world. China continues to make strides to welcome outside investment management firms to work with a broad and growing investor base, and Two Sigma is excited to be a part of that transformation," said Carissa Xu, Managing Director and General Manager, Two Sigma China.

