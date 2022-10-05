Two Sigma Securities Joins Chainlink as Data Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink, the industry-standard Web3 services platform, today announced that Two Sigma Securities , a systematic liquidity provider and trading business, has joined the Chainlink network as part of its effort to bring its high-quality market data to the blockchain ecosystem. Two Sigma Securities is contributing its high-quality proprietary data to Chainlink decentralized oracle networks (DONs) to generate tamper-resistant oracle reports .

Developers in the Web3 ecosystem are now able to access Two Sigma Securities' premium market data to support a wide range of smart contract use cases that rely on an aggregation of data sources for financial market data.

Using Chainlink to deliver market data enables Two Sigma Securities to make a foundational contribution that will form the building blocks of new decentralized financial market infrastructure and allow for the creation of risk novel management applications on any blockchain or layer-2 network.

"We are looking forward to working with Chainlink to bring our proprietary data to support the decentralized financial infrastructure," said Chris Marty, CEO of Two Sigma Securities. "As a market maker and data provider, we believe we can play an important role in helping to cultivate a healthy digital assets ecosystem and we are excited by the value digital assets can bring to the financial marketplace as it evolves."

As the most widely used oracle network, Chainlink is blockchain agnostic and provides node operators with secure management of API keys and account logins that leads to seamless data integration and access to a vast addressable market of data consumers.

"Deep quantitative expertise to produce highly accurate price data is foundational to the growth and long-term success of the DeFi ecosystem," said Yaser Jazouane, Head of Data Products at Chainlink Labs. "By securely making its price data available on-chain via Chainlink decentralized oracle networks, Two Sigma Securities is able to play a critical role in helping increase the adoption of cryptographic guarantees in risk management and financial agreements."

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry standard Web3 services platform that connects Web3 apps to real-world data and off-chain computation, across any blockchain. As the leading decentralized oracle network, Chainlink enables feature-rich Web3 applications and hybrid smart contracts, and offers global enterprises and data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains. Chainlink secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, NFTs, and other major industries.

Learn more about Chainlink by visiting chain.link or reading the developer documentation at docs.chain.link . To discuss an integration, reach out to an expert .

About Two Sigma Securities

Two Sigma Securities is a systematic liquidity provider and trading business. Founded in 2009, its goal is to bring together the brightest minds in quantitative research, engineering, and trading to make global financial markets more efficient. Our team trades globally across asset classes, leveraging our models and high-performance trading system to regularly execute over a billion shares per day. For more information visit www.twosigma.com/businesses/securities/ .

