Two Smith Capital Simplifies Small Business and Commercial Loans for First-Time Business Owners

Helping small business and minority business owners find capital solutions to level up their operational needs and entrepreneurial goals.

BOSTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a path to bring small businesses capital with a purpose, stands Two Smith Capital. A minority-owned and operated financial brokerage by Jeremy Smith, founder, and CEO. Two Smith Capital is set out to simplify the middleman persona of business brokers and commercial loans to first-time entrepreneurs.

Two Smith Capital works with lenders and banks to finance small businesses for the following loan product offerings: non-owner-occupied commercial real estate, SBA owner-occupied real estate, SBA commercial lending, and subprime owners looking for revenue-based lending. Thus, simplifying the process of obtaining a loan for small business needs. "Our expertise in lenders, small business owners, bankers, and brokers set us apart from our competition. We began this business because we gained knowledge and experience from these industries over the years. Similar to an all-in-one opinion. We work with the client to find the right loan for their business needs and make sure they understand the process" says Mr. Smith, prioritizing clients' needs.

In the wake of COVID-19, Mr. Smith consulted with several local small businesses that suffered far more significant financial losses than their billion-dollar publicly traded counterparts. These same small business owners had trouble grasping the financial literacy needed to obtain conventional bank lending. An ideal client of Two Smith Capital is a business owner looking for an SBA loan, or non-traditional financing, who may not be familiar with productive debt, is looking to buy the property your business is operating on or is an individual wishing to retire on funding acquired through real estate.

About Two Smith Capital:

Founded in 2022, a financial brokerage company that helps small business owners find capital solutions and loan products for their business's goals and needs. With the expansion of our sister brands into the new year, Two Smith Capital will branch out with new opportunities: Two Smith IQ, the Coffee & Capital Podcast, Two Smith Payments, and Two Smith Real Estate Investments.

